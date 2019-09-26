Real want Eriksen and Pochettino

The Daily Mirror reports that Tottenham Hotspur could lose both Christian Eriksen and Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season. Real Madrid are ready to sign 27-year-old Danish international Eriksen, whose contract has just one season remaining, meaning he will be able to leave for free. Real would then replace under pressure Zinedine Zidane with Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino coach of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the International Champions Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Shanghai Hongkou Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Shanghai, China.Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: It seems almost certain that Eriksen will leave, because a free transfer allows him to earn huge wages while moving to a more glamorous club. Pochettino also seems to have come to the end of his time at Spurs as he struggles, but he has been through periods of poor form before and been able to recover.

Allegri could step in at Spurs

With the news that Pochettino could soon be leaving Spurs, the Sun thinks that Max Allegri could be the man to step in after his planned year-long absence after leaving Juventus. Another option is Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City, who has admirers following his return to the Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: Allegri has shown he is capable of winning major league titles at Juventus, which is the next step up for Tottenham after running close on a couple of occasions. Rodgers, however, has yet to display he has moved on from the slightly clownish persona he employed at Liverpool, and should probably be avoided.

Xavi could bring Sterling to Barca

Xavi could be Barcelona’s next manager, as Ernesto Valverde is under pressure already at the Nou Camp following a poor start to the new Liga season. If Xavi were to take over, the Spaniard would want to bring Raheem Sterling in from Manchester City, though he is currently happy to stay at the Etihad following after signing a new contract last year. The Daily Mail believes he would be happy to extend his stay further.

Raheem SterlingGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Sterling has dramatically and rapidly improved under Pep Guardiola, and at 24 has a couple of years ahead of him to get even better, at which point he could conceivably be the best player in the world. The only reason he would leave, you would imagine, would be if City continue to underperform in Europe.

Levy refuses to sell Kane

In yet more Spurs news, the Telegraph reports on Daniel Levy’s plans in the event that the club fail to win the Premier League or another trophy this season. The 26-year-old striker’s contract ends in 2024, but Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen could all leave for nothing. As such, Levy has put a £250 million valuation on the striker to ward off interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: As one of the best strikers in the world, and possibly the very best striker that the England national side has had, Kane could command a huge transfer fee, but a quarter of a billion pounds is probably enough to put off every club. Kane himself will probably not consider leaving until it is clear this Spurs side won’t be able to win a major trophy.

