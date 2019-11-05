United battle Real for Sancho

Manchester United could face a serious battle for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, reports the Daily Mail. The winger is wanted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but could be the subject of a bidding war above £100 million after the 19-year-old was identified as a target by Real Madrid. There is also interest from Paris Saint-Germain, and both sides could offer Champions League football.

Paper Round’s view: Sancho might feel more at home going back to England, but if he is enjoying being abroad then the idea of joining Real Madrid - the biggest club in the world - could tempt him to stay on the continent. PSG are probably less attractive than United, where he could emerge as the team’s most important player.

Chelsea prepare for January transfers

The Mirror carries a story from Chelsea that suggests that Frank Lampard is preparing to act in the January transfer window - assuming that they win their appeal against their transfer ban. Speaking before this week’s Champions League round of games, he said: "Chelsea will always look to improve in transfer windows if we can - and if the players we might look at are better or we feel are adding to the squad."

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Moussa Dembele, Ben Chilwell, Wilfried Zaha and Timo Werner have all been mentioned as potential targets for January, and Zaha would be one who could be allowed to leave with a decent offer, and along with Chilwell he could feature in the Champions League this season. All would improve the side and let players like Pedro and Olivier Giroud leave the club.

Clubs to consider VAR appeals

The Telegraph reports that clubs may attempt to institute reforms to the Video Assistant Refereeing system. One possible change that will be discussed is the chance for managers to be given up to three appeals to use in the game. However, the Premier League will resist the calls for changes, arguing appeals will lead to tactical interruptions and time wasting.

Paper Round’s view: The Premier League is correct in this instance. Managers would and will abuse any advantage they are given, because that is the nature of the job. The only way to make VAR worthwhile is to make sure that rules are clear-cut and sensibly implemented. Right now it only seems to be an opportunity for referees to make yet more mistakes.

Casillas back in action

Iker Casillas has made a surprise return to football just six months and three days after he suffered a heart attack. He tweeted a picture of his football boots ahead of a short training session back at Porto. He will now hope to displace Agustin Marchesin bought from Club America, who is an Argentine international goalkeeper.

Paper Round’s view: Casillas’ return is remarkable given the chances of his return must have been almost close to zero in the immediate aftermath of his heart attack. Whether or not he is able to get back to regular first team action is another matter, but at just 38 he might now want to make up for lost time and continue into his fourth decade.

