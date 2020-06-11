Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

Best Bits
In today's Euro Papers, Spanish newspapers report that Real Madrid will stop at nothing to beat Chelsea to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.
ayer Leverkusen brought an end to German fourth tier side Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, beating their hosts 3-0 in the semi-finals.
Philippe Coutinho is on the radar of Newcastle United this summer – but any move is far from guaranteed.
Chelsea are not messing about this summer as they target another signing…
In today's Euro Papers it's all about Ansu Fati.
Julian Brandt explains the feeling and passion behind Borussia Dortmund's pre-match protest, which Hertha Berlin joined.
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre hails England forward Jadon Sancho's 'importance' after their win over Hertha Berlin.
Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin's players and staff take a knee before their Bundesliga match.
In today's Euro Papers there is a development in the Kai Havertz transfer chase as Real Madrid come up with a creative solution to beat Europe's other top clubs