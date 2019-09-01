Real Madrid to complete late swoop for Fernandes

Los Blancos are set to complete a late deadline day transfer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fenandes, according to the Star. The Portuguese international was the subject of interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur during the summer, but neither side were successful in their hunt for Fernandes. Real Madrid look likely to give up on trying to negotiate for either Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen, with a big deadline day offer in the pipeline for the 24-year-old from Portugal.

Paper Round's view: Paul Pogba was always going to be an incredibly expensive deal which seemed unlikely for Real Madrid as they spent heavily in the early months of the summer transfer window. A move for Bruno Fernandes would represent a much more affordable transfer and would hand Zinedine Zidane the goalscoring central midfielder that he desires. Fernandes scored 31 goals last season for Sporting and bagged 18 assists before going on to win the UEFA Nations League in the summer on home soil. The former Udinese and Sampdoria midfielder has the potential to become a world-beater.

Mkhitaryan set for Serie A switch

AS Roma are looking to secure the season-long loan signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Arsenal, according to reports from the Mail. The 30-year-old has struggled to discover the form that won him his move to the Premier League since leaving Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United in 2016. Mkhitaryan has recently fallen down the pecking order in North London since the club's record signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille and academy product Reiss Nelson returning from a loan move to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

Paper Round's view: Mkhitaryan has never really settled or played consistently during his three seasons in the Premier League. The Armenian was involved in one of the biggest straight-swap transfers in Premier League history, moving from Old Trafford to North London with Alexis Sanchez going the opposite direction. A loan move to Serie A, just like Sanchez, could be the answer to Mkhitaryan's problems as he looks low on confidence at Arsenal and doesn't seem to be part of Unai Emery's first team plans. It would also represent a good deal for Arsenal if they manage to get Roma to foot his mega wage bill.

Chicharito to leave London

Javier Hernandez has all-but completed a move to Spanish side Sevilla from West Ham United, according to the Sun. The former Manchester United forward is said to have requested the transfer earlier in the week in order to "force through" the move to the Liga club. Hernandez is reported to have travelled to the south of Spain and will undergo his medical on Monday, with an agreed fee of £8 million in place between the two clubs.

Paper Round's view: £8 million is a decent fee for a 31-year-old forward with 10 month left on their current contract. West Ham seem to have finally found some success in the transfer market with the £40 million signing of Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, which probably played its part in the decision to allow Hernandez to leave. Haller already has three goals in his first three appearances for the East London club so it makes sense that Manuel Pellegrini is relaxed about allowing a first-team striker leave.

Gala fans flock to greet Falcao

Colombian forward Radamel Falcao is set to complete a transfer to Turkish giant Galatasaray in a move that excited fans so much that 25,000 supporters headed down to the airport to greet 'El Tigre'. The 31-year-old had been rumoured to land in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon so supporters went down to Ataturk Airport in massive numbers just to greet their new centre-forward. It is reported that Falcao wanted to stay at Monaco beyond his current deal that expired in the June 2020. However, he wasn't offered a significant contract extension so he decided to sign a three-year deal with Galatasaray.

Paper Round's view: Turkish football fans are known for being passionate, but 25,000 supporters heading to the airport to greet a new signing is a whole new level. Falcao was once one of the best strikers in the world so it's no surprise that he is already a hugely popular figure for Galatasaray fans. El Tigre will hope to continue the form he showed in recent years in Monaco when he takes to Istanbul, a place that is probably very different to playing at Stade Louis II.

