Bale set for United switch

Manchester United are set to seal a switch for Gareth Bale, according to the Sun. The paper reports that Real Madrid are interested in Paul Pogba, though United might resist any move until the summer. That would in turn postpone Bale’s transfer to Old Trafford, though some believe that United will want to sign him in January to rescue their dreadful season.

Paper Round’s view: Bale was rejected by United because he does not fit what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants in his side. So far they have identified Braut Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, who are both 19, while Bale is 30 and increasingly injury prone. Getting rid of Pogba would give United a large sum to reinvigorate their midfield, but that is the kind of transfer that may have to wait until the summer.

Guardiola may be close to City exit

There is speculation in the Mirror that Pep Guardiola may already be in his final season at Manchester City. The report claims that Guardiola’s contract runs until 2021, but may have a break clause that allows him to leave a year early. That speculation has intensified with his wife’s return to Barcelona, and the suggestion that he could be in line for a return to Bayern Munich.

Paper Round’s view: Guardiola has never stayed too long at a single club, and a return to Bayern does seem unlikely given the strain on his relationship with some at the German club. However, it has been years since his last Champions League triumph and it would make sense for him to stay at the Etihad and use the unlimited funds to secure another European trophy.

Barca target new Messi contract

Barcelona are ready to extend Lionel Messi’s contract. Spanish newspaper Marca quotes Eric Abidal talking about his future, saying: “I know the president is talking to his representatives to ensure the contract is closed once and for all. I hope he stays for many years, and I think that will be the case. It will be Leo's decision. And as he says, Barcelona first and foremost. He is the best."

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona are not the side they were under Guardiola, but key to their success is retaining Messi, who shows little sign of slowing down over the next couple of years. Perhaps Guardiola may return to Barcelona in order to get them both to win another Champions League.

Lallana could join PSG

The Mail on Sunday claims that Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana may join Paris Saint-Germain. The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could negotiate a pre-contract deal in January. The former Southampton player could also join an MLS or Chinese side, and his departure would allow Liverpool to bring in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

Paper Round’s view: Lallana’s repetitive injury problems means that Liverpool cannot rely on him over the course of the season, though he clearly has plenty of talent and still offers a goal threat. Fraser is younger, at 25, and would probably command lower wages as he has yet to prove himself on the big stage.

