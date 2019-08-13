Pogba or Neymar at Real?

Real Madrid will end their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba should they sign Neymar, The Sun reports. Real have been linked with both players during the summer transfer window, and the report claims head coach Zinedine Zidane is "staking his reputation" over his desire to sign Neymar. The Brazilian was told to "go away" by some PSG fans on Sunday despite not featuring in their Ligue 1 opener, and he could be in line for a £700,000-a-week salary should he return to Spain two years after swapping Barcelona for Paris.

Paper Round's view: No doubt it's money preventing them from signing both, but signing Pogba or Neymar? Where's the strategy? Why give up buying a midfielder if you get a striker you're after? As ever, it's more questions than answers with Real, who seem determined on adding one more Galactico, position not important.

Bale prepared to stay

Gareth Bale is prepared to stick it out at Real Madrid, the Daily Mail reports. The Welshman will either wait until the Chinese Super League's transfer market re-opens in November, or hope for a change in management at the Bernabeu. Head coach Zinedine Zidane has expressed his desire for Bale to leave the club, but the pressure is already building on Zidane after a poor string of results in pre-season.

Paper Round's view: Waiting for the Chinese Super League window to open. Hoping a manager fails after a terrible pre-season. What more could you ask for? It is looking increasingly likely that Bale will stay beyond the summer - the real test will be if and when Zidane needs to turn to the forward when their league campaign gets under way.

Kings of the Free Transfer

Juventus are hoping to bring Christian Eriksen to Italy for free next summer, the Daily Mail reports. Having signed Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey after becoming a free agent over the summer, Juve are looking to strike again with Eriksen, whose Tottenham contract runs out in 12 months' time. The Dane reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United as he hopes to move to Spain, but Juve could yet tempt him to join the Italian champions instead.

Paper Round's view: Juve's sixth sense is sounding out potential free transfers, and this one would top the lot. Eriksen has three weeks to secure a move to Real Madrid, and you would imagine Spurs are keen to sell before seeing a key asset go the way of Ramsey - for nowt.

Decision time for Studge

Daniel Sturridge will decide his next move this week after leaving Liverpool, the Telegraph reports. The striker has offers from Europe, the USA and the Middle East, and is not expected to stay in the Premier League after six years at Anfield. The 29-year-old has 13 offers on the table, including DC United, Real Betis, Bologna, Marseille and Besiktas, while Fenerbahce have offered the free agent £60,000-a-week to play in Turkey.

Paper Round’s view: At 29, Sturridge has a big decision to make in what could well be his last opportunity to play in another major European league. The MLS or Middle East could prove too tempting, but with 13 offers in front of him, he has some thinking to do.