Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

James Toseland
Round 2, Shanghai
Julian Brandt explains the feeling and passion behind Borussia Dortmund's pre-match protest, which Hertha Berlin joined.
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre hails England forward Jadon Sancho's 'importance' after their win over Hertha Berlin.
Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin's players and staff take a knee before their Bundesliga match.
In today's Euro Papers there is a development in the Kai Havertz transfer chase as Real Madrid come up with a creative solution to beat Europe's other top clubs
In today's Euro Papers why exactly are Barcelona putting all their eggs in the Lautaro Martinez basket?
Barcelona have reached total agreement with Lautaro Martinez over a Camp Nou move – now they have to agree a deal with his club Inter.
Marcus Rashford backed out of talks with Barcelona over a potential move from Manchester United last summer, according to new reports in Spain.
Real Madrid will do anything to land Kylian Mbappe - incuding sacrificing one of the biggest names at the Bernabeu...