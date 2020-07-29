Roma want Jan Vertonghen, but Chris Smalling talks have stalled - report

Roma want to sign free agent Jan Vertonghen, but talks have stalled over securing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling on a permanent deal, according to reports.

Belgian defender Vertonghen, 33, left Tottenham Hotspur after eight years at the north London club on Monday.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma want him as he is a friend of the Serie A club's sporting director Franco Baldini, formerly of Tottenham, who is responsible for their transfer strategy.

The same newspaper is also reporting today that Baldini still has no deal in place with United for Smalling.

The 30-year-old defender has spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Roma, making 35 appearances.

"At 33, Vertonghen probably wants the longest contract on offer in order to maximise what will probably be his last big deal.

There are few clubs that would not be improved by his presence, with all of the top four likely able to make room for him in their backline, and there will no doubt be suitors from abroad this summer.

