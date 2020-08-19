Ronald Koeman plans Lionel Messi talks – ‘I hope he stays at Barcelona’

New Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman admits one of his first tasks at the club will be convincing Lionel Messi to stay.

Koeman has replaced Quique Setien at the helm following Barca’s 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich last week.

With sporting director Eric Abidal following Setien out the door, presidential elections brought forward to March, and numerous players set to be offloaded this summer after president Josep Maria Bartomeu listed just eight players not for sale, Koeman has a busy in-tray at the Nou Camp.

But keeping six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, who is reportedly considering his future at the club, is of paramount importance for Koeman.

“The first thing is, I don’t know if I have to convince Messi [to stay],” Koeman said in his opening press conference.

“Of course he’s the best player in the world, and you want the best player in the world in your team – you don’t want him playing against you.

For me, as a coach, I would love to work with Messi because he wins matches. If he’s at the level he has always showed I would be more than happy for him to stay.

“He still has a contract, he is still a Barcelona player, and at this point I need to speak with him because he is the captain of the team.

“We need to work with him, speak with various players and make some decisions. In Messi’s case I hope he stays with us.”

Along with Messi, Bartomeu listed six more players who will not be sold this summer - Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo, Frenkie De Jong, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

Bartomeu also revealed the club had received offers for Ansu Fati but are not willing to sell the promising 17-year-old.

That means Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets are among the players who face an uncertain future at the club, and as Koeman suggested they could be set for talks with the new head coach to see whether they are in his plans or deemed surplus to requirements.

