Ronald Koeman to axe Luis Suarez plus FIVE other Barcelona stars - Euro Papers

Ronald Koeman has not even been officially appointed Barcelona boss yet, but already he reportedly knows which stars he will unceremoniously dismiss.
Antonio Conte says he is 'very satisfied' with his Inter Milan players after their thrashing of Shakhtar to reach the Europa League final.
A club spokesman says that Barcelona's sacking of head coach Quique Setien is just the first of many changes.
After a terrible season culminated in an 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich, Barcelona have turned their attentions to re-signing Neymar.
The fallout from Barcelona’s Bayern Munich humiliation looks set to begin with the club willing to offload as many as 15 players.
Barcelona have already reportedly identified their next manager after the 'humiliation' of their 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
Hans-Dieter Flick is delighted with his Bayern Munich team's stunning 8-2 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.
Barcelona boss Quique Setien explains just how painful his side's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich really was.
Juventus are desperate to bring back Paul Pogba and are even reportedly willing to get rid of Paulo Dybala in order to make it happen.
Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick says that Robert Lewandowski can't be compared with Lionel Messi.