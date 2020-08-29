Reports in Spain suggest that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is ready to join Barcelona.

The 28-year-old Senegalese international is growing tired of his lack of individual honours under Jurgen Klopp, reports Mundo Deportivo.

That is despite being part of arguably the best forward line in the world alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Mane enjoyed working with new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman when the pair of them were at Southampton.

The story claims that Mane feels overlooked when it comes to recognition compared to Salah and captain Jordan Henderson, and there has been a cooling in his relationship with Klopp.

The paper believes that any move may not be straightforward. Mane would cost around £107 million to sign, which is currently well beyond their means.

The Catalans have spent big in recent seasons, on players such as Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho. Nevertheless they may have to find a replacement for one or both of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

