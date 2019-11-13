San Lorenzo want Messi and Suarez

There is news from Spanish newspaper Marca, which reports that San Lorenzo president Marcelo Tinelli wants to bring Lionel Messi back to his Argentina but expects him to return to Newell’s Old Boys, his former club. However, he remains keen on signing Messi’s best friend at Barcelona, Luis Suarez, who Tinelli claims is a fan of San Lorenzo.

Paper Round’s view: This story would be remarkable and transform football in Argentina if San Lorenzo were able to field both Suarez and Messi. Even though they are into their thirties, they remain two of the best players in the world, and relocating to South America after careers spent largely in Europe might give them a satisfying denouement.

Real want Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are considering buying Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in the Daily Mail. They say a story that has done a circuitous route in the European press suggests Real will offer 400 million euros in order to secure the signature of the 20-year-old French international. The move might see Vinicius Junior head to Paris from Real.

Paper Round’s view: This story originated in Le Parisien, which is a relatively credible source in France, but there are some problems with it. Four hundred million euros would currently be beyond any club, unless something has been lost in translation and they are including an inflated value of Vinicius Junior as a part-exchange deal. Nonetheless, Mbappe is expected to move on soon.

Matic heading to United exit

The Telegraph claims that Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic will soon leave Old Trafford, with the winter transfer window just a couple of months away. United have the opportunity to extend his deal for a further year, otherwise it would end this summer and he would be able to leave for free. However there is expected to be interest from both Milan clubs and could depart in a couple of months.

Paper Round’s view: Matic arrived as a signing who should have added defensive cover and experience to the midfield, but he has instead been part of the decline at United since the departure of Jose Mourinho. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has understandably looked to revitalise the side with younger players and now Scott McTominay and Fred are superior options. Letting Matic go is better for everyone concerned.

United face transfer obstacles

Manchester United could miss out on Steven Bergwijn, the PSV Eindhoven winger. The 22-year-old midfielder signed a new deal to stay in the Netherlands in the summer, but will be available for a fee in excess of £40 million at the end of the season. However, the problem for United is that he is expected to turn down any club that can’t offer Champions League football, the Daily Star says.

Paper Round’s view: United are no longer a club who appear to be enduring a blip, and are now a club who look set for a long time in the wilderness. All that could change in a few months of course, and getting back in the Champions League would instantly change the scope of their targets, but that is made harder as they miss out on the most ambitious targets.

