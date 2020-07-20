Santi Cazorla joins Xavi at Al Sadd after emotional Villarreal farewell

The players of Villarreal lift Santi Cazorla of Villarreal in the air after his last match for the club after the Liga match between Villarreal CF and SD Eibar SAD at Estadio de la Ceramica on July 19, 2020

Santi Cazorla has reached an agreement to join Qatari club Al Sadd following the midfielder’s departure from Villarreal on the weekend.

The 35-year-old played his final game for Villarreal on Sunday, with the former Arsenal player given a hero’s farewell from the club he had three spells at during his career.

Transfers Borussia Dortmund complete Jude Bellingham signing from Birmingham City 3 HOURS AGO

Cazorla’s most recent stint at Villarreal was all the more remarkable given he only returned to the sport after fears he may need his foot amputated some three years ago.

The ankle injury had severely limited Cazorla’s playing time at Arsenal, where he made just 23 league appearances in three seasons after being a first-team regular in his first three years at the club.

Now the veteran is set to join up with fellow Spaniard Xavi, who is the head coach at Al Sadd.

Xavi Hernández is the Al Sadd head coach Image credit: Getty Images

Xavi renewed his contract at the club for the 2020-21 season following reports linking him with the Barcelona job.

Cazorla played with Xavi at international level, with the former playing 81 times for Spain in which he took part in the Euro 2008 and 2012 triumphs.

Transfers Adidas deal could see Raheem Sterling join Real Madrid - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO