Seven stars at risk as Ronald Koeman plots huge Barcelona clear out - Euro Papers

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick spoke after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 and clinching the Champions League title on Sunday.
Barcelona are reportedly seriously panicking over Lionel Messi - so much so, they are moving quickly to try to sign Inter's Lautaro Martinez as a replacement.
Thomas Tuchel says that beating Bayern Munich for PSG will be 'very, very difficult' in the Champions League final.
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe believes that every team has weaknesses, even Bayern Munich, ahead of the Champions League final.
Lionel Messi is reportedly absolutely fuming about details from his private meeting with new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman getting leaked.
Julen Lopetegui says that 'the past is behind me' after Sevilla's Europa League triumph and his ill-fated spells as Spain and Real Madrid boss.
Antonio Conte hints that he could leave Inter after their Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.