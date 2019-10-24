Spurs plan huge changes

Tottenham Hotspur are planning big changes in the January transfer window after rediscovering winning ways, reports the Mail. Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to bring in three players: Nathan Ferguson from West Brom, Max Aarons from Norwich City, and Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. They will also listen to offers for Christian Eriksen, Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier and Danny Rose.

Max Aarons was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the summerGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: It does seem the right time, perhaps even a little late, to have a cull on some of Spurs’ squad. None of them are bad players but they do appear to be coming towards the end of their peaks, so it makes sense to refresh the squad. Perhaps this is something that should have begun in earnest last January.

Arsenal attempt Upamecano transfer

Unai Emery continues to work on his side’s rebuilding job, and has alighted on a defender who could tighten things up at the back. He has identified RB Leipzig’s central defender, Dayot Upemacano. Arsenal offered the same amount in the summer, but the 20-year-old player’s contract runs out in 18 months so the German side may be prepared to settle.

Paper Round’s view: Upamecano is a very talented and promising defender, and at 20 he would fit into the transfer strategy at the Emirates. He would fit in with the age profile of Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos, and it would suggest that the club are taking the long view of adding potentially world class players who will endure over a number of managers, if required.

Emery missed out on Fabinho

Perhaps an example of why Arsenal are focussing on younger, slightly less desired players is because of the failure they experienced as they chased Fabinho from Monaco before the Brazilian signed for Liverpool. The Mirror reports Emery as saying: "I love Fabinho. His name was on the table, but he signed for Liverpool.”

Paper Round’s view: Fabinho has taken time to settle in at Liverpool but he is now a vital part of a squad that has been rebuilt brilliantly by the scouts, directors and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Arsenal must attempt the same thing now, but on a budget, and perhaps they will have to go for players who are not wanted by the biggest European sides.

Edouard attracts attention

The Daily Express believes that Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard is attracting interest. The striker has scored six goals in eight Scottish Championship games this season, and manager Neil Lennon knows that other clubs will be taking a look at him. Manchester United, Arsenal and Napoli are all reported to be taking an interest in the 21-year-old Frenchman

Paper Round’s view: At 21 Edouard certainly has plenty of room for improvement for the next decade, and certainly for the next five seasons. However, it would probably be a stretch for both Arsenal and United to commit funds until he has proven himself elsewhere. It might be too early to move to one of the biggest Premier League sides, but that move might not be too far down the line.

