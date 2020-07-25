Spurs ready to swoop for £10m Callum Wilson - Paper Round

Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane on February 09, 2020 in Sheffield, United Kingdom

Spurs want Callum Wilson, Palace eye Sean Dyche, Nike in the firing line, and Real Madrid could enforce more pay cuts.

Spurs target £10m Wilson

Premier League Harry Kane says building good understanding with Jose Mourinho 15/07/2020 AT 03:13

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to swoop for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to the Sun. The 28-year-old forward is on £110,000-a-week wages on the south coast and even with a relegation-clause pay cut the club will want him off their books. Spurs are ready to pay £10 million in order to secure back-up for Harry Kane next season.

Paper Round’s view: Kane is still on his way back from injury so it is too early to make any certain declarations about his immediate form, but there are potentially signs of wear and tear with the England striker. Bringing in Wilson would give Spurs the chance to rest Kane when he needs it and keep him in top condition for the next few seasons.

Read the full story

Play Icon WATCH Operation Exit: Real Madrid’s plan to raise €180 million – Euro Papers 00:01:44

Palace eye Dyche

The Mirror newspaper reports that Crystal Palace are interested in Burnley manager Sean Dyche. Palace have lost seven straight games and scored no goals in their last three, and Roy Hodgson is in the firing line despite the club being safe for next season. Dyche is ready to spend at Burnley but he may not win the argument with chief executive Mike Garlick.

Paper Round’s view: Dyche has put in years of work at Burnley, much of it behind the scenes, so he may feel that now is the time to kick on to establish themselves in the top half of the league. On the other hand, that frustration will have to be huge for him to consider a move elsewhere, as he won’t want to move to another club where he has less influence.

Read the full story

Nike under fire over pay conditions

Kit manufacturer Nike is the subject of a story in the Telegraph newspaper, alleging that workers in Indonesia responsible for Premier League replicas - for teams such as Chelsea and Liverpool - are paid 70p per shirt. The shirts are ultimately sold for between £70 and £100, and Liverpool are said to be netting £75 million from their Nike deal.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool can charge huge sums because of the profit that sports clothing manufacturers can make with their mass production of Premier League clubs. They should - as should we all - demand living wages for every worker, but until governments legislate for this to happen then the market will maximise profit wherever it can.

Read the full story

Real set for continued wage cuts

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid, like most other Liga clubs, are going to suffer with the lack of matchday revenue in 2020/2021. Real players are open to extending their 10 per cent wage cuts, but the champions need to save around 200 million euros a year and that can't be addressed by selling players.

Paper Round’s view: There are huge problems on the horizon for almost every business in the world, and government intervention has kept the worst of it from hitting all at once - for now. If huge brands like Real Madrid are facing what can reasonably be described as a crisis, then who knows how lesser clubs will be able to cope with the impact.

Read the full story

Premier League Jose Mourinho: 'Man of the match was not one of the players' 09/07/2020 AT 19:24