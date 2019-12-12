Various reports on Thursday suggested Liverpool will look to sign Minamino in January.

The 24-year-old reportedly has a release clause of just £7.25m in his contract.

As a result, a number of clubs across Europe’s biggest leagues have been alerted to this potential bargain.

And for Liverpool, they have first-hand experience of what Minamino is made of…

Starring role at Anfield

RB Salzburg may have fell short in their bid to reach the Champions League knockout stages, but they certainly gave Liverpool and Napoli a scare in Group E.

Liverpool were coasting at 3-0 after 36 minutes when hosting Salzburg at Anfield back in October.

Takumi Minamino of Salzburg celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.Getty Images

But a tactical switch saw Minamino take centre stage, and the Japanese winger sparked an unlikely comeback as the Austrian side recovered to make it 3-3.

Minamino scored Salzburg’s second before assisting Erling Braut Haaland for their third, and though Mohamed Salah struck late to secure Liverpool all three points, it was the visitors’ performance which drew plenty of plaudits.

‘Ready for the next step’

A move to Liverpool would see Minamino follow in the footsteps of Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

Mane left Salzburg for Southampton before joining Liverpool in 2016, while Keita had a two-year spell at RB Leipzig before moving to Anfield last year.

Sadio Mane used to play for RB SalzburgImago

And according to Salzburg sporting director Christian Freund, Minamino is ready to make the step up.

“He is an outstanding player with an outstanding personality,” Freund told The Independent this week.

" The big clubs have been watching him and if I was them, I’d have no hesitation to sign him. Takumi is ready to make the next step in January. "

So where would Minamino fit it?

Liverpool have an impressive squad depth – highlighted by their simultaneous Club World Cup and League Cup mission next week.

Adding Minamino to their ranks would only further strengthen the midfield options at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal.

It is difficult to say whether Minamino would break into the starting XI, but he would certainly serve as an attacking option should Liverpool seek a boost from the bench.

He would therefore be a direct competitor for both Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also see Minamino as a direct threat.

Xherdan ShaqiriGetty Images

Shaqiri has started just one game this season, making five appearances from the bench, while Lallana has started four matches and come on six times.

With Minamino potentially battling for a place as well, it may mean Lallana, who has struggled with fitness during his time at Liverpool, could be offloaded, with the Mirror reporting last month that PSG were looking at signing the midfielder.

But for a club fighting on many fronts, options are optimal.

At £7.25m, the price is too good to pass up for Liverpool, but you would imagine Minamino will not be short of offers this January.