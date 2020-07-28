Welcome back to the Transfer Window 50. Our look with our colleagues at Eurosport France at some of the biggest transfers that could happen this summer.

The list will contain each transfer target’s current situation, potential suitors and expected cost.

Schedule:

40: Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Put simply, Havertz is one of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga. Just 21 years old, he is an attacking midfielder who is not expected to be at Leverkusen next season. Havertz has reportedly asked to leave the club this summer and with the Covid-19 pandemic one club has emerged as the main contender for his signature. We're expecting a deal to go through in the next few days.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

As we mentioned above one team are leading the race for Havertz and that's Chelsea. The Blues are clearly trying to get a march on their rivals and having secured Champions League football they are clearly willing to spend big.

ESTIMATED COST: £75-85M

39: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Because it has all gone so, so wrong since his move to Barcelona. The loan at Bayern Munich hasn't worked and with Barca struggling for cash Coutinho is going to be off-loaded in order to raise funds. However such has been his fall from grace that Barca are going to have to take a huge hit on him. Don't be surprised to see another loan just to get some relief on his wages.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool has all massively cooled but Arsenal are being linked with a cut-price move now. PSG are also an option particularly given that Edinson Cavani has gone so another attacker is needed.

ESTIMATED COST: £18-30M

Philippe Coutinho Image credit: Getty Images

38: Angel Gomes (Manchester United)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Angel Gomes won the 2017 Young Player of the Year award at Manchester United and became the first player born in the 21st century to represent the club. He was seen as one of the best prospects to come through the club in years yet he is now leaving on a free.

It’s worth saying that all reports have suggested that United wanted to keep Gomes, but he never signed any of the deals that were on the table. Furthermore you could understand why he might feel as if he needed a change of scenery as things haven’t exactly kicked on for him on the pitch.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

The latest reporting has suggested that Ligue 1 side Lille are leading the race for Gomes’ signature. Some English sides were liked along with Almeria in Spain but domestic teams would have to pay United compensation, whilst Almeria can’t offer European football like Lille can. It seems to be an ideal place for Gomes to get regular football at a high level and rebuild his career.

ESTIMATED COST: Free

37: Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Since the departure of Niko Kovac as Bayern coach, Tolisso's prospects have changed significantly. He hasn't started regularly in 2020 and no longer has the confidence of Hans-Dieter Flick – not what he would have dreamed of when he left Lyon in the summer of 2017 to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. At 25 years old, Tolisso is a young man full of ambition and if he continues to be out of favour he may well force a move this summer.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Tolisso’s talent should attract many of the top clubs around Europe. Arsenal and Manchester United are both reportedly taking a close look at him. Tolisso will be expensive, but at his age it could be a very prudent signing for one of the top sides in the Premier League or beyond.

ESTIMATED COST: £35-40M

Corentin Tolisso Image credit: Getty Images

36: Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Umtiti has been a Barcelona stalwart for some time. But recurring knee problems and the arrival of Clement Lenglet cost him his starting place, and it’s been a sudden and shocking demotion for the world champion. Barcelona appear to have lost patience with his interminable health problems and at the age of 26 and after four years at the Camp Nou he seems poised for a summer move. Even if his contract at Barcelona does not expire until 2023, he seems certain to be set for a departure.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

It's hard to know whether it's his knee injury or whether it's the pandemic but interest in Umtiti is not high, which is a massive surprise. The likes of Arsenal, West Ham and Everton are all being linked with a move but even then a loan option seem the most likely option as he reportedly believes he has a future at the Camp Nou.

EXPECTED COST: Loan

35: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Despite keeping boyhood team Aston Villa in the Premier League the speculation on Grealish’s future hasn’t stopped. He has all the potential in the world and it’s worth questioning whether he will able to fulfil that by staying at Villa Park. There’s no indication that Grealish is pushing for a move but this might be one of the best times for Villa to cash in.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

In the past Tottenham Hotspur were linked to Grealish but now it seems as if his likely destination will be Manchester. City were seemingly the favourite over the last few weeks as they move on in the post-David Silva world. But now the last day or so has seen United enter the race as they explore cheaper options to Jadon Sancho. Obviously one thing about Villa staying up is that now they won’t be forced to accept a cut-price deal.

ESTIMATED COST: £60-80M

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on July 16, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government soci Image credit: Getty Images

34: James Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

It is abundantly clear that James Rodriguez has no future at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane. For one brief flickering moment it looked as if he might be able to start featuring again on a regular basis for Real but that has not been the case. The loan to Bayern Munich didn’t work out and he needs a new start sooner rather than later.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

A reunion with former manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton has been mentioned in the media. Ancelotti loves James, that much is clear, but can they afford his wages? That might be an ask too far. Manchester United and AC Milan are both interested however and might end up being more realistic landing spots. Although it feels as if James and United have been linked to each other on more than one occasion.

ESTIMATED COST: £20-30M

33: Milan Skriniar (Inter)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Milan Skriniar is the new defensive sensation in European football. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku dominate the headlines at Inter but Skriniar is just as vital for Antonio Conte's side. The tough and combative Slovakian defender would be a perfect fit for many of Europe’s top leagues and, at the age of just 25, still has plenty of years to shine at another top club.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Inter Milan seem extremely conflicted. On one hand selling Skriniar would allow them to finance other moves on the window. But on the other he is the rock of their defence and selling him would strongly weaken them in the short-term. There are a host of teams who would be interested if Inter do decide to sell.

ESTIMATED COST: £50-60M

32: Donny Van de Beek (Ajax)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Van de Beek is a midfielder with impressive athleticism and stamina who can essentially do everything. Despite having had a mixed season with Ajax, the Dutchman is highly thought of around Europe and will surely get a big move very soon. Just 23 years old, he has plenty of improvements still to make to his game, but he has already displayed his considerable talent on the Champions League stage.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Real Madrid are by far the most likely club to move for Van de Beek. Reports from Spain suggest that they are keen but with the pandemic the move may get delayed until 2021. Manchester United are interested and Ajax have admitted that they will not stand in the way of their young star...

ESTIMATED COST: £50-60M

Donny van de Beek of Ajax celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

31: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

On the face of it Bayern would be mad to let Coman leave, he is one of the most exciting young wingers in the world and is only going to get better. But there have been injury problems and, at times, he has struggled to lock down a consistent spot in the starting XI, maybe even more so with Leroy Sane’s arrival. Some reports in Germany have insisted that Bayern don’t want to sell but they have been wrong before…

WHO IS INTERESTED?

If Coman leaves, Manchester United seem the most interested. City reportedly wanted the Frenchman as part of the Sane deal, Bayern said no but United are keen according to some recent reports. It remains to be seen whether or not Bayern will bite.

ESTIMATED COST: £35-40M

