The Transfer Window 50: Players set for big moves this summer

The list will contain said transfer target’s current situation, potential suitors and expected cost.

Schedule:

Monday: 50-41

Tuesday: 40-31

Wednesday: 30-21

Thursday: 20-11

Friday: 10-1

50: FABIO SILVA (FC Porto)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Silva, 17, is considered Portugal’s best emerging talent and it is little wonder: he is the youngest player to play for the Dragons, and their youngest-ever scorer. Such is the regard he is held in, the club tied him to a long-term contract with the release clause set at €125 million..

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Inter Milan and, surprisingly, Atletico Madrid, who see him forming a deadly partnership with his compatriot Joao Felix. All of the aforementioned clubs believe that they can lowball Porto, who are said to be in financial trouble needing somewhere in the region of €100 million by June 30 to shore up their finances.

ESTIMATED COST: £55M

49: IVAN RAKITIC (FC BARCELONA)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

It is near-certain that Rakitic will leave Barca this summer - the Croatian has struggled for playing time under first Alejandro Valverde and then Quique Setien, and with his contract set to expire in 2021, Barca will try to sell this summer rather than lose him for nothing the following year.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

The 32-year-old wants a new challenge, so a player of his pedigree could be available at the relative knockdown price of £25 million. Inter Milan were said to be monitoring his situation last summer but signed Christian Eriksen in January. However, Juventus could emerge as an option according to reports, while Atletico Madrid have already made contact but could face competition from his former club Sevilla, long-time admirers PSG or even Chelsea.

ESTIMATED COST: £23-25M

Video - 'It seems like we go from one disaster to another' – Ivan Rakitic reflects on Croatian earthquake 01:11

48: JONATHAN IKONÉ (LILLE)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Lille are masters at extracting huge transfer fees for their players, having raised a combined £135m from the sales of Nicolas Pépé, Rafael Leao and Thiago Mendes to Arsenal, AC Milan and Lyon respectively. Jonathan Ikoné could be the latest player to help fill the club’s coffers. The forward, 21, has struggled to sustain the performance level that drew wide admirers last season but made his debut for the French national team in September and his stock remains high.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Lyon were put off by Lille’s excessive asking price over the summer but could be tempted should Lille president Gérard Lopez lower said demands. However, should Lopez price Lyon out of a move, a host of Italian clubs, including Napoli, could be willing to do business but negotiations are likely to be complicated by former club PSG’s 40% sell on fee.

ESTIMATED COST: £35-40M

47: WILLIAN (CHELSEA)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

The impending arrival of Hakim Ziyech could spell the end of the Brazilian’s seven-year stint on the King's Road, with the 31-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and negotiations at an impasse. The Brazil international, who had scored five and assisted five in 28 league appearances this season, would like a new three-year deal while Chelsea will only front up for two.

Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on March 3, 2020.Getty Images

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Willian is keen to stay in London, with Arsenal and Tottenham vying for his signature. However, the former Shakhtar winger could be swayed by masters of the free transfer, Juventus, who have also shown firm interest, and offer a near-guarantee of silverware. He is not shy of options.

ESTIMATED COST: Free

46: GAETANO CASTROVILLI (FIORENTINA)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Fiorentina sat 13th in Serie A when the season was brought to a premature halt by the coronavirus pandemic. However, Castrovilli has provided a fillip to an otherwise dour season for the Viola. The 23-year-old, a versatile midfielder who can operate across the frontline, has excelled during his first season in the Italian top-flight following a couple of years in Serie B on loan with Cremonese. His current contract runs until 2024.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

A lot of clubs. PSG considered a move last summer but erred – a decision they may now regret. Napoli will likely to return with improved terms after a January approach was rebuffed, while Inter have already entered into negotiations with the Florence club. Meanwhile reports in Italy suggest that Juve, AS Roma and Borussia Dortmund are considering moves for the midfield schemer.

EXPECTED COST: £35-40m

45: MICHY BATSHUAYI (CHELSEA)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Batshuayi, 26, could be on the move again this summer having fallen behind Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud at Chelsea. The forward has hit 16 goals in 29 appearance for his national team so has pedigree but has struggled to meet expectations at the Bridge since his move in 2014, and could be sold in the summer with his contract set to expire in 2021.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Crystal Palace, where he spent last season on loan, are known admirers, as are Aston Villa should they manage to stave off relegation. However, Frank Lampard hopes to recoup much of the £30-odd million that the club paid Marseille for the forward, which could prove a stumbling block.

ESTIMATED COST: £25-30m

44. DRIES MERTENS (NAPOLI)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Mertens, 32, arrived in Naples as a winger, and will likely leave the club this summer as the club’s leading scorer – he is currently tied with Marek Hamsik on 121.

The Belgian’s contract expires on June 30 and he has been unable to agree to new terms to extend his stay at the Stadio San Paolo, despite an impressive showing this campaign that included an important strike against Barcelona at the last-16 stage of the Champions League, a tie still in the balance at 1-1 with the second leg still to play.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Roma, Inter and Juventus have all shown an interest in the 32-year-old according to numerous reports in Italy, but Monaco appear favourites to sign the forward. The Principality club are willing to more than double his current wages of £4m per year. Arsenal also showed an interest in the player during the January window, but have since cooled their interest.

ESTIMATED COST: Free

43. FLORIAN THAUVIN (OM)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Newcastle flop Florian Thauvin has reignited his career at Marseille and while the Stade Vélodrome club will be loath to sell the World Cup winner they may have to with Financial Fair Play pressures bearing down on them. Thauvin, whose contract expires in 2021, will likely be sold ahead of free agency the following season.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

A return to the Premier League seems unlikely given his travails there during an ill-fated two-year stint at St James' Park. However, given his renaissance he will not be short of offers despite missing much of this season with an ankle problem, with AC Milan and Bayern Munich both said to have already shown an interest. His expected fee of £25-35 million represents a relative bargain in a currently inflated market.

ESTIMATED COST: £25-35m

42. GONZALO HIGUAIN (JUVENTUS)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Higuain made a strong start to the season but faded as the campaign progressed, and had registered just eight goals in 34 league games when it was brought to an abrupt halt. The Bianconeri had wanted rid over the summer after loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea respectively and that eagerness will only intensify as the Argentine’s contract enters its final year.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Tyc Sports have reported that he could move to Athletic Bilbao as he has a Basque great-grandfather but the former Napoli and Real Madrid man has plenty of options, with PSG chief amongst them. The Paris club are in the market for a forward with Edinson Cavani set to depart Parc des Princes this summer. However, the 2016 Capocannoniere winner could stay in Italy with Roma said to have shown interest.

ESTIMATED COST: £30m

41. ADAMA TRAORÉ (WOLVERHAMPTON)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Wolves' surprise charge towards the European places is in no small part due to the impressive performances of Adama Traoré. The former Barcelona player has provided seven assists and scored four goals in a breakout season at Molineux.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Liverpool could move for the forward were they to cash in on either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, according to reports. However, a surprise switch to former club Barcelona could be on the cards, with the Spanish champions still short of options in attack despite the emergency signing of Martin Braithwaite.

ESTIMATED COST: £35m