The Transfer Window 50: Thiago and Oblak to Premier League but Ozil leaving?

20. Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

His first season in Serie A only confirmed the extent of his potential. Tonali is only 19 years old but is already high class. After relegation to Serie B Brescia probably have no chance of keeping their jewel, especially with just one year left on his contract. With a playing style that has been compared to Andrea Pirlo, Tonali will be one of the big targets of the transfer window.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

The list is long. Napoli, Inter, Real Madrid... but the two clubs with the strongest interest at this stage are Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. The two clubs have history of transfer tussles after their scrap to secure Marco Verratti, and it is quite possible that this could turn into the second series of that soap opera. Recent reports have suggested that Inter might be leading the race.

ESTIMATED COST: £45m

Sandro Tonali Image credit: Getty Images

19. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Gareth Bale almost moved to China last summer and interest is likely to be the same this time around, with his contract running through until June 2022 at Real Madrid. Relations between the Welshman and Zinedine Zidane are still not looking good. The end of season title celebrations were extremely awkward and it's hard to see Bale playing for Real again.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Jiangsu Suning almost signed Bale last year before Real Madrid halted the talks. But this year it appears that a Premier League move is far more likely, with a return to Spurs or switch to Manchester United the likeliest options. The issue holding back a move is that Bale's agent is unlikely to accept a drop in the player's vast wages, and finding a club willing to match that will not be straightforward. In many ways the reality might be that Bale just sits out his contract at Real, playing golf rather than football...

ESTIMATED COST: £30-40m

Bale - Real Madrid-Celta Vigo - Liga 2019/2020 - Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

18. David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Alaba reportedly wants a new challenge (or a new contract) and his agent is starting to make some noise about a move.; The Austrian is entering the final year of his contract and if Bayern don't want to offer him a big new contract they might look to cash in.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

A host of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are reportedly interested whilst PSG have also been mentioned.

ESTIMATED COST: £30-40m

17. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Certainly not because Atletico Madrid want him to, that’s for certain. Atletico love Oblak, he’s arguably the best goalkeeper in the world and helps elevate them to a place where they can contend for major titles. But there are richer clubs than Atletico who might want a new goalkeeper. Atletico will point those teams to his €120m release clause but if Oblak starts agitating that price may come down…

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Chelsea and Manchester United are the two big names here. Whilst it’s still relatively unclear whether United are going to keep faith with David De Gea it’s no secret that Chelsea want to move on from Kepa Arrizabalaga. Given that both teams have Spanish keepers it’s not unreasonable to imagine that they might try to offer them to Atletico as part of the deal, particularly given De Gea used to play for Los Rojiblancos.

ESTIMATED COST: €90-110m

16. Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Fourth in the Ballon d'Or, African Player of the Year; Sadio Mané, at 27, is one of the best players in Europe. The Senegalese forward is one of the architects of Liverpool's remarkable season and, although he is under contract with Liverpool until June 2023, which club would not want to sign a player like him?

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Zinedine Zidane has made Mané one of his priorities for the summer transfer window. Real Madrid would not hesitate to take out the heavy artillery to make Liverpool fold: an offer of €160 million has been rumoured. Can that actually happen given the pandemic? It looks unlikely...

ESTIMATED COST: £137m

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom Image credit: Getty Images

15. Edinson Cavani (PSG)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

After seven years the relationship between Cavani and PSG has come to an end, with his contract now expired. The Uruguayan almost left in January for Atletico Madrid, but the two clubs couldn't agree a fee. He was not in Thomas Tuchel's plans and the time was right for the club's top scorer to move on.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Now that he is free Atletico will jump straight back in, but his wages are likely to become more of an issue with a transfer fee not involved. Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have all shown an interest, but Cavani's preference is for a return to Italy.

ESTIMATED COST: Free

Edinson Cavani Image credit: Getty Images

14. Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Similar to Alaba his contract talks with Bayern have broken down and now looks set to leave this summer. Bayern seem keen to make a move and they have set an asking price for the midfielder, who is out of contract next summer.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Liverpool are leading the charge. He wants to play for Jurgen Klopp and Klopp wants him. There is also interest from Manchester United but Liverpool are leading the way.

ESTIMATED COST: £27m

13th: Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Mikel Arteta has made it pretty clear that he does not see Mesut Ozil as part of his plans and the club want to offload his huge wages. Ozil is entering the last year of his contract but it is going to be difficult to find suitors who will take on his salary.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

A recent report from Turkey suggested that Ozil has offers from Qatar, Japan, Italy, Turkey and the USA. Ozil reportedly would prefer a move to Fenerbahce but they aren't interested unless they can get him on a free next season and if he takes a big pay-cut.

ESTIMATED COST: £10-20m

12th: Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Like Oblak Atletico will not want to lose Gimenez, he is a key part of their backline. However there are some rich, defender-needy teams across Europe, who might see the Uruguayan as a solution.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Chelsea have reportedly scouted Gimenez and are weighing up a move. Atletico are probably going to demand a world-record fee for a defender though...

ESTIMATED COST: £100m+

11th: Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Dybala has had a superb season at Juventus, but last summer is still a fresh memory. "I was close to leaving," the forward told the Guardian in January. "It was the idea of the club, I knew it." Those sort of scars take a long time to heal and Dybala has yet to sign a new contract, meaning it is quite likely Juventus will look to profit again this summer.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Manchester United and Tottenham failed to land their man last year but would be determined not to make the same mistake twice. PSG see Dybala has a possible option should Neymar leave for Barcelona, with reports in Italy saying that Leonardo has been in recent contact with the player's representatives. But the fight for his signature threatens to be tough and protracted once again as Barcelona re interested with some reports saying that now a new deal is possible.

ESTIMATED COST: £82m

