Tierney has been a long-term target for Unai Emery, and he took a flight down to London from Edinburgh on Thursday morning ahead of his medical.

The 22-year-old will become the most expensive Scottish footballer in history, eclipsing the £20m paid by Sheffield United for Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie.

Tierney is a boyhood Celtic fan, and so leaves the Scottish champions with a heavy heart, but the opportunity to test himself at a higher level with the Gunners proved too good to turn down.

The full-back has 12 caps for Scotland and during his time at Celtic Park, and Tierney won four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

Arsenal sold centre back Laurent Koscielny to French Ligue 1 side Girondins Bordeaux on Tuesday, and they have also agreed an £8m fee with Chelsea for the signing of defender David Luiz.