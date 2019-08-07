The Nigerian international has been with the Gunners since he re-joined the club for a second time at the age of 16 and last season appeared in all but three of Arsenal’s league games.

It was reported by different sources that Everton have now made a bid of £30m for the 23-year-old as they continue to try and bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

And it was a matter of minutes later that fresh reports emerged that said that the bid had been turned down by Arsenal.

The news come as it is also reported that Everton are struggling to make inroads with their attempt to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace.

The Guardian reported earlier today that Zaha was “fuming” that a £70 million deal plus James McCarthy on a permanent transfer and Cenk Tosun on loan was rejected by Palace.

Iwobi can play wide or centrally but only managed to score three Premier League goals last season.

The Gunners are being linked with moves for Daniele Rugani and Kieran Tierney but reportedly need to raise funds in order to bring the pair in after splashing out on club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.

Everton also reportedly saw a loan move for Chris Smalling turned down by Manchester United.