Everton to sign Alex Iwobi from Arsenal
Everton are set to complete the signing of Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi, according to numerous reports.
The Toffees had a bid of £30 million dismissed for the 23-year-old on Wednesday but returned with an improved bid thought to be in the region of £35-40m.
Wilfried Zaha had been their preferred option in the forward role but the Merseyside club were priced out of move for the Ivory Coast forward.
The Nigerian international has been with the Gunners since he re-joined the club for a second time at the age of 16 and last season appeared in all but three of Arsenal’s league games.
