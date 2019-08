The Brazil midfielder travelled with Barca to their opening La Liga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao but was left out of the matchday squad.

"We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the loan of Coutinho," director of institutional relations Guillermo Amor told reporters.

Philippe CoutinhoGetty Images

Coutinho, 27, joined Barca from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club record fee of 120 million euros ($133 million) plus 45 million euros in variables.

The Brazilian played 76 games for the Catalans in all competitions, scoring 21 goals, but struggled to dovetail with his fellow attackers and has not had the intended impact on the team, despite winning two consecutive La Liga titles.