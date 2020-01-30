One of the longest-running transfer sagas was finally completed a day before January’s deadline, with Fernandes agreeing personal terms after undergoing a medical at Carrington.

It is understood that United will pay around £47m as an initial fee, with add-ons depending on elements including Champions League qualification.

'Ronaldo the reason I love Man Utd'

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club," Fernandes told the club's website.

" For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies. "

"I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team. Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

" Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season. The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his team-mates. "

The proposed move dragged on for three transfer windows, with United initially refusing to meet Sporting's valuation of the player.

Fernandes joined Sporting from Sampdoria for £7.2m in 2017 and went on to score 64 goals in 137 matches in all competitions, winning the Portuguese Cup with Sporting last season.

He has played 19 times for Portugal and was a member of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League.

Our view: FINALLY

At last, Fernandes to United is official.

Questions have been asked as to whether Fernandes can be the goalscoring midfielder United are craving, and it will now be down to him to provide the answer.

He arrives with United fifth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with 14 games to go.

But crucially he will also be part of United’s Europa League knock-out campaign given the cup-tied rule no longer applies.

Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP celebrates after scoring a goal during the Liga NOS match between Vitoria FC and Sporting CP at Estadio do BonfimGetty Images

United’s best chance of Champions League football next season could well be winning the Europa League, just as they did under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Fernandes will hope to play a crucial role in Europe, which starts with a last-16 tie against Club Brugge over two legs in February.

Should the Portugal international help United achieve this feat, or assist them in catching Chelsea, then he will have already justified the hype and fee.