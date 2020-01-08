20-year-old Fernandes has been widely reported as expected to leave Benfica in January having fallen out of favour under Bruno Lage.

Previous Premier League interest had been credited to West Ham United and Manchester United but now Sky Sports News are reporting that Chelsea have launched their own bid.

The offer is an 18-month loan deal with an obligation for Chelsea to buy at the end of that for a fee of £55 million.

However that obligation will only be triggered should Fernandes play more than 50% of possible games during his loan spell.

The report adds that West Ham have made a similar offer but their percentage of games played to trigger purchase is lower than Chelsea’s, as is their fee, only £33 million.

Fernandes reportedly would prefer to move to London for family reasons and now has a decision to make.

The move from Chelsea certainly comes as some surprise given the options in their midfield at the moment.

Frank Lampard currently has Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley to call upon as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is on his way back from injury.