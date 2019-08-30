Roma are believed to be paying United a fee of €3 million for the 29-year-old centre back.

England international Smalling arrived at Old Trafford from Fulham in 2010 and last year agreed a new deal until June 2022, with the option to extend a further year.

Chris Smalling is yet to feature this season for Manchester UnitedGetty Images

“As soon as I heard the interest was there, the chance to experience a new league with a big team that has got big aspirations is what I needed," Smalling said.

" I’m lucky enough to be here now. "

"There started to be a few rumours not too long ago, and it got me interested - but you are never too sure whether it is true or not. Then once I heard it was concrete I wanted to talk and get it wrapped up very quickly."

"It's just come up the last couple of days, this opportunity for Chris. Of course we sat down yesterday and discussed it," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of Saturday's league match at Southampton.

" At the moment we've got six fit centre-backs. I couldn't promise Chris regular football...I think he'll enjoy the experience over there. "

Solskjaer also expected full back Matteo Darmian, who has made only 13 United appearances since December 2017, to leave before the European transfer window closes on Sept. 2.

"I can see maybe Matteo (Darmian leaving). There has been some interest in Matteo over in Italy, wanting to go back home," Solskjaer added.

"Marcos (Rojo) is staying definitely so we have a squad now that's less in numbers but still big enough and strong enough to have coverage in all positions."