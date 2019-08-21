Sturridge was a free agent after his contract expired at Liverpool in the summer, ending a seven-year spell at Anfield.

The 29-year-old was reportedly considering options from the MLS, as well as Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Betis and Atalanta.

Fenerbahce and Besiktas were also said to be interested, but on Wednesday Trabzonspor won the race to seal the England international’s signature.

After scoring 21 goals in the 2013-14 Premier League season with Liverpool, Sturridge struggled to hold down a first-team spot thereafter as a string of injuries hampered his time at Anfield.

Daniel SturridgeGetty Images

Sturridge also fell down the pecking order upon the arrival of Roberto Firmino in 2015, and went on to join West Brom on loan for the second half of the 2017-18 season.

He returned to Liverpool for the 2018-19 campaign, but started just four league games, scoring four goals in all competitions.