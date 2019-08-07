Luiz has played for Chelsea for seven seasons across two spells and has helped the club win the Premier League, two FA Cups, the Champions League and two Europa Leagues.

He was the first choice last season under Maurizio Sarri when fit and was expected to be in contention to start under new boss Frank Lampard.

However, initial reports from France, and then from England, have reported that Luiz skipped training in order to try and force a move to London rivals Arsenal.

The first report came from L’Equipe journalist Hugo Delom, who said that the defender is in “advanced contact” with Arsenal.

Later reports from the British press said that there had been no bid from Arsenal to Chelsea just yet.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract with Chelsea in May, a rare show of faith by the board as it breached their usual one-year contract policy for players over the age of 30.

Luiz worked with current Arsenal boss Unai Emery when he was at PSG inbetween his two spells at Stamford Bridge.

He would have been in competition this season with Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma, whilst Fikayo Tomori is also still with the team after returning from a loan spell with Lampard at Derby County last season.

Luiz shares an agent, Kia Joorabchian, with new Arsenal Sporting Director Edu.