The Daily Mail claim that the former Manchester City striker will sign a contract until December 2021, earning £13.8m during that period.

Balotelli is a free agent after being released by Ligue 1 giants Marseille earlier this summer.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claim that “talks are continuing” between Flamengo and the player, although they are not yet at an advanced stage.

Mario Balotelli at MarseilleGetty Images

Balotelli is keen on the move to South America after spending his entire career in Europe.

The 28-year-old joined Marseille in January after falling out of favour with former City team-mate Patrick Vieira at Nice.

Balotelli, who has 36 caps and 14 goals for Italy, enjoyed a successful spell at Orange Velodrome during his short stay, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances.

But having failed to secure an extended deal with the Ligue 1 club, Balotelli is open to a new move.

The striker's £3.6million-a-year wage demands priced out West Ham earlier in the summer, despite his agent Mino Raiola's best efforts to seal a move back to the Premier League.

Fiorentina, Parma and Genoa are all reported to retain an interest, but Flamengo is currently his most likely destination.