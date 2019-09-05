The Welshman fell out with Zinedine Zidane after the 30-year-old's proposed move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning collapsed.

Bale remains unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu despite returning to the first-team fold, scoring twice in three games so far this term, although he was subsequently sent off after his double in the 2-2 draw with Villarreal.

Speaking ahead of Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan on Friday at Cardiff City Stadium, the Madrid winger admits he expects "more turbulence" surrounding his future ahead of the January transfer window.

Gareth Bale scored twice and was sent off against VillarrealEurosport

He said: "I understand I was made more of a scapegoat than most, I take it with a pinch of salt even though maybe it's not all fully fair.

"Towards the end of last season was difficult, there is no denying that, not just for me but for the team.

" I wouldn't say I'm playing happy but I'm playing, when I am playing I am professional and I am always giving all I can, whether that be for club or country. "

"I'm sure there'll be plenty more turbulence, to be honest. I suppose it is something you will have to speak to Real Madrid about and it's between me and them, and we will have to come to some sort of conclusion."

Bale was close to leaving Real this summerGetty Images

Bale will captain Ryan Giggs' side against Azerbaijan after Ashley Williams was left out of the squad owing to a lack of match fitness.

Thibaut Courtois revealed earlier this year that the 30-year-old had been christened "the Golfer" in the Real Madrid dressing room after he played the sport during a pre-season tour.

Asked about the moniker, Bale smiled and added: "I am a golfer. Have you not seen the pictures? I spoke to him [Courtois] about it and he said it as a joke.

The Welshman has made no secret of his love of golfGetty Images

"People took it out of context, but I’m very happy with the nickname, to be honest. It’s a great one. Football is my No 1 sport. I’m paid to do it and I always give my best.

"Golf is a hobby like anyone else would have a hobby. There is nothing wrong with having a round. People make a lot of it, but a lot of footballers play it and it’s one thing I really enjoy.

"It keeps me calmer off the pitch and gives me time away from football, which is nice.”