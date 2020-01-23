Chelsea refuse to submit to PSG's Cavani demands

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is the target of Premier League club Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window. First-choice forward Tammy Abraham limped off at the end of Chelsea's draw against Arsenal on Tuesday and now Blues boss Frank Lampard could be forced to bring in a new forward in the winter window. However, the Telegraph report the west London club have been told by PSG to cough up a transfer fee of £12.6 million for 32-year-old Cavani, who would be available to sign for free in the summer as his current contract with the French champions expires in July.

Paper Round's view: The Blues have been heavily reliant on 22-year-old forward Abraham during what is just his first full Premier League season at his boyhood club. Lampard has been reluctant to give opportunities to back-up options Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud, who both look surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. Cavani has reportedly asked PSG if he can leave this month and Atletico Madrid were thought to be front-runners for the Uruguayan, but Chelsea are desperate for some attacking depth. Unfortunately for the Premier League side, £12.6 million is a massive fee to pay for a 32-year-old who has just six months left on his current deal.

Blues make loan bid instead

So... Chelsea don't seem to fancy buying Cavani outright in January, but the Sun report that the Blues have submitted a bid to bring him in on a six-month loan instead. Chelsea would have to pay a loan fee of just £5 million to bring the PSG forward to Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season. However, the French outfit will also demand that Lampard's side foot the bill for Cavani's mammoth wages for the entire six months. This adds £7.2 million to the deal, meaning that Chelsea would be paying a total fee of £12.2 million.

Paper Round's view: It seems like a better deal than the option to sign Cavani on a permanent transfer for £12.6 million this month. Chelsea are only paying £5 million to bring him in and can essentially use the six months as a trial period ahead of potentially signing him permanently in the summer for free. It is notoriously more difficult to sign players in the January transfer window, so it could also just act as a short-term solution for Chelsea before they address their more serious long-term transfer goals in the summer. Lampard was looking to sign Lyon's Moussa Dembele, but an enquiry was rebuffed by the Ligue 1 side. Maybe Chelsea will have more luck if they bid again in the summer, but in the meantime they can bring Cavani in on loan to plug the gap.

Spurs look to Sociedad for Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are in "surprise talks" with Spanish club Real Sociedad over the potential signing of Brazilian striker Willian Jose. According to the Guardian, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is "desperate" for a recognised number nine to replace the injured Harry Kane, who has been sidelined until April following surgery on a torn hamstring. Willian Jose has a €70 million release clause following his contract extension in 2018, but the north London club are looking to negotiate a lower fee. The 28-year-old withdrew from the Basque club's squad for Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie against Espanyol after demanding clarification on his transfer situation.

Paper Round's view: Jose Mourinho seems to be panicking in the January transfer market and that's probably something that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy doesn't want. The north London club have been linked to the likes of Edinson Cavani, Krzysztof Piatek and Gareth Bale since Kane's injury, but the club needs to be realistic in its search for a replacement for their star striker. Finding a back-up to Kane is probably one of the toughest missions in football. Bayern Munich have struggled in the same situation with Robert Lewandowski, failing in the past most notably with the signing of Sandro Wagner. The best signing that Spurs can hope for is a short-term loan deal, or a versatile option who can play alongside Kane when he's back.

City could lose another centre-back

Manchester City are willing to listen to offers for 31-year-old centre-back Nicolas Otamendi again this summer, according to the Sun. The Sky Blues were reportedly happy to entertain any interest in the Argentine at the end of last season, despite the departure of club captain Vincent Kompany, but no clubs made any official approaches. Otamendi will have just one year left remaining on his current contract this summer, meaning City will be looking to offload him. The South American defender could be set for a return to Spain, with his former club Valencia likely to make a move for him.

Paper Round's view: Otamendi isn't really good enough for Manchester City. The City defence has looked lost following the departure of Kompany, but the long-term injury of Aymeric Laporte rocked Pep Guardiola's plans for the season and left defensive midfielder Fernandinho filling in at centre-half. Both Otamendi and John Stones have disappointed in the heart of the City defence this season, but the England international will survive due to the fact that he helps fills the home-grown quota in the squad. Pep desperately needs to go out and sign a dominant right-sided centre-back to partner Laporte this summer... and any money that the club can raise from selling Otamendi will be a huge help.

