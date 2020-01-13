Arsenal eye Stones

Arsenal are hoping to sign Manchester City defender John Stones this month, The Sun reports. With Euro 2020 this summer, the England centre-back is looking to lock down his place at the tournament with regular first-team football. Represented by the same agency as Mikel Arteta, Stones would be open to discussing a move.

Paper Round’s view: This one’s out the blue, but not entirely ridiculous. Pep Guardiola is running out of patience given Stones’ battle with fitness, and the City boss has admitted the club are trying to do “everything” to help with his persistent injury problems. But the club may deem it not worthwhile to renew his contract, and so where next? Arsenal? Chelsea perhaps? It makes more sense the more you think about it.

Video - Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers 01:44

Atleti like the look of Laca

Atletico Madrid will set their sights on Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette if they fail to land Edinson Cavani, the Daily Mail reports. PSG’s Cavani is a man in demand with Arsenal and Manchester United also submitting offers for the Uruguayan, but Atletico are said to be favourites to sign him. Should they fail, then Diego Simeone will turn his attention to Lacazette, whom he tried to sign from Lyon in 2017.

Paper Round’s view: 32-year-old is topping many a wish list this month, and having started just four Ligue 1 games this season you can see why. There will be issues surrounding his recent injuries, but any club will know they are getting a lethal striker still capable of doing the business when fully fit.

***

Spurs in for Cavani too?

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants two strikers to make up for losing Harry Kane to a long-term injury, the Independent reports. Krzysztof Piatek is one target, so too Edinson Cavani - though his wage demands could be too high - while Christian Benteke and Fernando Llorente are two more names mentioned. Kane is out until April, although it could be longer after Mourinho admitted the England forward may miss the rest of the season.

Paper Round's view: Just names at the moment, but Spurs need to act quick if they do indeed want a Kane replacement. As the games tick by, top four seems more out of reach. They've even got a battle to finish in the top six, and will need a goalscorer to get them there.

***

Man Utd watch Rice

Manchester United sent scout Simon Wells to watch Declan Rice during West Ham's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Friday night. The midfielder was penalised for a controversial handball decision in the dying minutes at Bramall Lane, having seemingly set up Robert Snodgrass for an equaliser that was not to be. United are said to be impressed with the England international's displays this season and will look to make an approach in the summer.

Paper Round's view: West Ham may as well follow Leicester's approach to selling up and slap a big price on Rice. If Man United pay up, West Ham are quids in, if they don't, then the Hammers get to a keep a valuable member of the squad. Win win. Sort of.