Brighton defender Ben White (currently on loan at Leeds United) is reportedly being eyed by Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea this transfer window.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the three clubs have been keeping an eye on him during his last couple of matches. White however has no break clause in his loan contract to Leeds so if the clubs want to take him, they likely will have to loan him back to Leeds until the end of the season.

Tottenham and Chelsea’s interest in the defender makes sense. With Jose Mourinho recently taking over at Spurs the defensive minded manager almost always looks to strengthen his back line whenever he is appointed at a new club.

Chelsea have looked shaky in defence all season and with Frank Lampard’s heavy use of youth players this campaign, a young centre back to help steady the ship seems to be a perfect transfer target.

Liverpool are not expected to follow up on White this January, though Chelsea could be in the market for reinforcements after their transfer ban was rescinded towards the end of last year.