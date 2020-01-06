MLS side want Modric

DC United are hoping to make Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric their next marquee signing after Wayne Rooney’s departure, the Daily Mail reports. Rooney left the MLS club at the end of last season – having returned to England with Derby – and now DC United had set their sights on 30-year-old Modric, who is also said to be a target for David Beckham’s new franchise Inter Miami. Modric has 18 months left on his current contract.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) and José Luis Gayà (Valencia)Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: In and out of the Real side this season – eight leagues starts to six appearances off the bench – Modric will likely be weighing up his options. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has the ability to start regularly for almost any club across Europe, so he will have to decide whether he wants another adventure on the continent or a trip stateside.

Inter lead Giroud race

Inter Milan are ahead of Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the race for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud, the Telegraph reports. With Euro 2020 around the corner, Giroud has been encouraged to leave Chelsea this January by France coach Didier Deschamps. Inter are reportedly favourites, although Bordeaux are also keen on the Frenchman.

Olivier Giroud (France)Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: For a player starved of first-team opportunities, a move to Inter makes little sense. Romelu Lukaku inspired Inter to victory on Monday night, while Lautaro Martinez rediscovered his shooting boots too, and it would surely be a familiar tale for Giroud if he makes the move to Italy.

Spurs eye Lemar loan

Tottenham could make a move for Arsenal target Thomas Lemar, the Independent reports. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone said Lemar has failed to “live up to expectations”, and as a result the Frenchman could leave the club in January. The report claims Spurs want to loan Lemar with a €60m option to buy.

Paper Round’s view: Lemar was undoubtedly failed to continue his form at Monaco, which sealed a £52.7m move to Atletico in 2017, but perhaps another club could better showcase his talent. Is Jose Mourinho the man to turn around his fortunes? Perhaps, perhaps not.

City’s new defender?

Manchester City could seek January reinforcement in the shape of defender Milan Skriniar, the Mirror reports. City find themselves 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, with Aymeric Laporte’s injury a huge blow to the defending champions. However, following news Laporte is back in training, City could also bring in Barcelona and Real Madrid target Skriniar as they target a brighter second half of the season.

Bastoni, Skriniar, Getty ImagesGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Laporte’s return will be the proverbial ‘new signing’, but City must strengthen after failing to do so when Vincent Kompany left the club. Skriniar could be the answer, although that would not plug a 14-point gap this time around.