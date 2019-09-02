The Armenian international flew into Fiumicino Airport this morning with the Italian club reportedly paying a loan fee in addition to covering the 30-year-old's wages for the duration of the loan.

There is no option or obligation to buy the midfielder, who joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal involving Chile forward Alexis Sanchez.

Mkhitaryan has scored nine goals in 59 appearances for Arsenal, and he featured as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the north London derby.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the north London derbyGetty Images

His time at the Emirates Stadium will be remembered for his absence from the Europa League final this year in Baku as a result of trained relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan as his refusal to travel without guarantees over his safety.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has signalled his desire to give more minutes to young players, so the Armenian's playing time already looked limited despite the sale of Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal will seek to offload Shkodran Mustafi before Monday's transfer deadline - but so far, they have failed to find any suitors.