Icardi wants PSG stay; Inter chief provides updates on Werner, Sanchez and Young

Mauro Icardi

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Mauro Icardi wants to stay at PSG, according to Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio, who has said the club want to keep Ashley Young beyond the end of the season.

Ausilio was quoted on Thursday as saying Barcelona must meet the £99.7m release clause if they want to sign Lautaro Martinez.

And on Friday Ausilio covered a wide range of players when speaking to Sky in Italy.

Transfers

Barca must pay release clause to get Lautaro, says Inter chief

YESTERDAY AT 13:09

“We’re in talks with PSG for Mauro Icardi,” Ausilio said. “We’ve good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain and Mauro wants to stay at PSG.”

Play Icon
WATCH

Inter hold out for €111m as Barca close in on Lautaro signing – Euro Papers

00:00:58

Ausilio also said the club are not in for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

“Timo Werner will not come to Inter,” he added. “I know his opinion about his future and we’ll not sign him. I love him as a player but we’ve never started talks to sign Werner.”

Meanwhile, Inter intend to keep full-back Young, who joined until the end of the season with an option for a further year.

Ausilio added that a decision will be made on Alexis Sanchez at the end of the season, but said Inter are not working to get Cavani as it stands.

Cavani as a free agent is an opportunity but we’re not working to get him now. Alexis Sanchez will stay until the end of the season. Then we’ll decide about his future with Manchester United. Now he’ll have the opportunity to show his skill. Ashley Young? He’ll stay here for sure.
Transfers

Neymar set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain - Paper Round

20/05/2020 AT 21:29
Ligue 1

PSG officially crowned champions after Ligue 1 cancellation

30/04/2020 AT 09:23
