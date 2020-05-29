Mauro Icardi wants to stay at PSG, according to Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio, who has said the club want to keep Ashley Young beyond the end of the season.

Ausilio was quoted on Thursday as saying Barcelona must meet the £99.7m release clause if they want to sign Lautaro Martinez.

And on Friday Ausilio covered a wide range of players when speaking to Sky in Italy.

“We’re in talks with PSG for Mauro Icardi,” Ausilio said. “We’ve good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain and Mauro wants to stay at PSG.”

Ausilio also said the club are not in for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

“Timo Werner will not come to Inter,” he added. “I know his opinion about his future and we’ll not sign him. I love him as a player but we’ve never started talks to sign Werner.”

Meanwhile, Inter intend to keep full-back Young, who joined until the end of the season with an option for a further year.

Ausilio added that a decision will be made on Alexis Sanchez at the end of the season, but said Inter are not working to get Cavani as it stands.

Cavani as a free agent is an opportunity but we’re not working to get him now. Alexis Sanchez will stay until the end of the season. Then we’ll decide about his future with Manchester United. Now he’ll have the opportunity to show his skill. Ashley Young? He’ll stay here for sure.

