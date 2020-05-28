Barcelona have been told Lautaro Martinez will only be sold by Inter if the striker’s £99.7m (€111m) release clause is met.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Barcelona, who have offered players as part of an exchange deal for Lautaro.

However, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has said there is only one way Lautaro will leave.

"As far as Martinez is concerned, there is only one way that can take him away from Inter and that is by paying a clause," Ausilio told Sky Italy.

Many clubs have contacted us about Lautaro. Among these, the most determined one, with which we have a friendly and cordial relationship, is Barcelona. I don't hide this.

"And I know that Barcelona knows perfectly well what our intentions are; Inter have no intention of selling Lautaro Martinez. Then I repeat; there is a clause."

Sky Sports claism Lautaro’s release claure expires on July 7, while Barca are not overly keen on spending big as clubs feel the pinch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

