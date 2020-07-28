Transfer news LIVE - Arsenal's second Partey bid rejected; Chelsea set Kepa price

The latest breaking transfer news and all the best rumours as Arsenal have reportedly had a second bid rejected for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

09:37 - 'Oblak is an Atletico player, period'

In an exclusive interview with Marca, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says goalkeeper Jan Oblak - reportedly a Manchester United target - will honour his contract.

Q: Will Oblak stay or go?

A: "I always said that Oblak has a contract with Atletico and he is the best keeper of the world. It's not strange that he had offers from big clubs.

Q: You said two years ago that Griezmann was an Atlético player and he left... Is Oblak an Atletico player, period?

A: "I say the same thing as always. Oblak has a contract, he is an Atletico player, period."

09:26 - Ibrahimovic wants a bumper new deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to negotiate a new contract, according to Tuttosport.

The Italian outlet report Ibrahimovic has flown to Monte Carlo to discuss a new AC Milan contract with his agent Mino Raiola.

The Swedish striker reportedly wants a deal where he'd earn €6m, which would put him level with the club's highest paid player Gianluigi Donnarumma.

09:14 - Chelsea set Kepa asking price

Chelsea will listen to offers for Kepa Arrizabalaga after Frank Lampard lost patience with the goalkeeper when dropping him for the final Premier League game of the season, the Daily Mail reports.

The Blues bought Kepa for £72m two years ago, and will now hope to fetch around £50m for the Spaniard.

Burnley keeper Nick Pope and Ajax’s Andre Onana are on Chelsea’s radar, with the club considering a long-term loan move for Kepa.

09:00 - Arsenal's second Partey bid rejected

Arsenal have had a second bid rejected for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to The Guardian.

After a cut-price bid of €25m was rejected two weeks ago, Arsenal returned with the same offer but included Matteo Guendouzi.

Atletico reportedly insist they will not accept an offer any lower than €50m (£45.5m) which is the 27-year-old's release clause.

Partey has two years left on his current contract.

20:45 - Lallana signs for Brighton

Okay, okay, after this we're really going, but just to let you know Brighton announced Adam Lallana has signed a three-year deal after his Liverpool contact expired pretty much midnight last night.

19:46 - Expert analysis on Sancho

Eurosport Germany’s Marc Hlusiak has been in touch with the latest on Manchester United’s interest in Jadon Sancho.

"We’ve seen earlier that there were reports of a €98m bid, while other reports suggested no actual bid had been made. What is clear though, is that Dortmund CEO Watzke still says that there won't be any Corona-sale. And it’s pretty clear they will not drop the price for Sancho.

"His contract runs out in 2022, so Dortmund don’t have to sell him this summer, which means United will have to offer more than €98m. I think it's possible that they will sell him though, if the offer exceeds 100 Million Euros."

19:26 - Arsenal looking to strengthen at the back

The injury that Shkodran Mustafi picked up against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final may force Arsenal to dip into the transfer market for a centre-back, according to Mikel Arteta.

Mustafi is expected to be out for a while with the hamstring problem, joining Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari on the sidelines, and the Arsenal manager hinted that it’s enough of a problem for him to turn to the transfer market.

It looks a really nasty injury again. We have lost Calum Chambers the week after I arrived here, we lost Pablo as well for three months. Now we’ve lost Musti, so at the back we’re really short. We will have to address that.

19:12 - Dybala has still not signed

Paulo Dybala almost joined Tottenham last summer, but since then the Argentine has become a mainstay in Juventus’s title-winning side, enjoying a hugely impressive season.

Juve feel that will be enough to persuade him to sign a new contract, with the club’s chief football officer Fabio Paratici saying that talks are “well advanced”.

But Dybala has still not signed and until he does the reports will continue.

18:58 - View from Eurosport Germany

We brought you the news earlier that Bayern Munich are interested in Max Aarons. And our colleagues in Germany have been in touch with some expert analysis, saying:

Bayern are in need of a right-back like Aarons. Sergino Dest from Ajax is still the number one target, but if that doesn't work out - why not? Aarons would fit pretty well, as he is faster and more offensive-thinking than Pavard. In the future, Pavard is likely to play centre-back, so the position on the right would be free. It could be a good fit, but Bayern will first go all-in for Dest.

18:41 - Leeds bid is on the table

Leeds United have made a bid for Gent’s Canadian striker Jonathan David. We know this because Gent’s chairman has said so.

Ivan de Witte spoke to Belgian publication De Zondag this weekend, confirming that he has rejected an offer from Lille for the forward to the club going behind his back. But the Gent chief says that there are other bids on the table, including from Leeds.

The 20-year-old David has scored a goal every other game across his two seasons in the Belgian first division, with that rate improving all the time. He’s not Cavani, but then again he is 13 years younger, so swings and roundabouts.

18:07 - Cavani opts for Benfica

Edinson Cavani’s PSG contract is up and the legendary striker has been available for free. Leeds United thought they might be able to tempt him, but the 33-year-old has agreed terms with Benfica.

17:55 - Henderson holding out for top spot

Grealish isn’t the only player occupying Solskjaer’s attention. The Manchester United manager is keen to get Dean Henderson back at Old Trafford, but the player is reportedly holding off on signing a new contract until he receives assurances that he’ll return as first choice.

A story in The Mirror suggest that Chelsea are ready to pounce if United won’t offer the player what he wants, and those reports tally with yesterday’s Eurosport UK article by United expert Alex Netherton on Ole’s transfer priorities this summer.

17:31 - Ole pushes for Grealish

Back to Manchester United and this time it’s Jack Grealish who’s front and centre of the transfer chatter.

The Independent report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing the club to bring Grealish in, despite his price-tag having gone up due to Aston Villa’s survival. It had previously been reported that the player is keen on a move, but Villa now don’t need to sell which could complicate matters.

16:57 - All the done deals

Not entirely sure who is at your club right now?

Fear not! Below are the club-by-club details on all the transfer deals across the Premier League this summer window.

16:37 - Maddison set to sign new deal

James Maddison is set to sign a new four-year deal to keep him at Leicester City.

The Athletic are reporting that the 23-year-old has agreed a new contract to keep him at the King Power Stadium despite interest from Manchester United and other clubs.

16:21- Talks 'have begun' over Havertz

Talks are reportedly underway between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen over the Bundesliga side's star forward Kai Havertz.

15:56 - Sidibe returning to Monaco

Djibril Sidibe is heading back to AS Monaco after Everton decided not to exercise the option of permanently signing the French right-back.

The 27-year-old made 28 appearances for the Merseyside club during their topsy-turvy campaign.

15:29 - Aarons to Bayern?

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Norwich's 20-year-old right-back Max Aarons, according to Sky Germany.

Norwich finished the Premier League season in 20th and will likely be keen to offload any players of value as they take the plunge into the Championship.

The report says Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is Bayern's priority as they look to fill a spot in their squad, but Aarons has emerged as an alternative.

15:02 - No Man Utd bid for Sancho

So, no concrete offer from Manchester United for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

The Bundesliga club have reportedly set an asking price of £109m for the England international.

This is the latest development after rumours circulated earlier today that United had a bid of £89m rejected.

14:48 - PSG's summer plans

Paris Saint-Germain normally love splashing the cash, so how will they approach this transfer window?

According to Le Parisien, the Ligue 1 champions are not aiming to sign 21-year-old Hertha Berlin winger Matheus Cunha this summer - as has been widely reported.

The club is reportedly looking for four players: A right-back, a central defender, a central midfielder and a striker.

But due to the financial impact of Covid-19 and a permanent Mauro Icardi deal already sewn up, PSG won’t have so much money to spend this summer.

14:32 - Werner is training with Chelsea

Yes Chelsea fans Timo Werner has been inducted into Cobham life. He took part in his first training session today.

The Germany international, who joined from RB Leipzig for £47.5m back in June, was also attendance at the southwest London club's 2-0 win over Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

14:22 - Is Coutinho really PL bound?

It is a story that is likely to dominate this transfer window. What does the future hold for Philippe Coutinho?

14:05 - Tanganga stays on

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga has signed a new contract until summer 2025.

The 21-year-old made 11 appearances for Spurs during the 2019/20 season. A five-year deal suggests we will be seeing a lot more of Japhet in the Premier League.

13:49 - Villarreal's new boss: Unai Emery

The former Arsenal manager has been appointed as manager of the La Liga side on a three-year deal. He was officially unveiled today.

13:05 - Lovren joins Zenit!

There it is. Dejan Lovren has left champions Liverpool to join Russian double winners Zenit St Petersburg. He has signed a three-year contract.

12:55 - Wu Lei to play in the Segunda

Any clubs who wanted to profit of Espanyol's relegation by signing Wu Lei are set to be disappointed. The Chinese forward has confirmed that he will be staying put and helping the club get back into La Liga.

12:45 - Leverkusen not interested in Onana

This might be potentially good news for Chelsea as Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has said the club are not interested in Ajax keeper Andre Onana. They are more than happy with current number one Lukas Hadecy.

12:31 - 'We can't make Zaha like us'

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said Wilfried Zaha's poor form during the home stretch of the season was due to uncertainty about his future.

12:24 - Stekelenburg is now heading for Ajax

Following Leighton Baines' retirement from football on Sunday, goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has departed Everton to join up with his new Ajax teammates.

12:00 - Vorm, Vertonghen departures confirmed

Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen had confirmed he is leaving the club this morning. Spurs have also announced second-choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm is following him out the exit door.

