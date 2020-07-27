Transfer news LIVE - Manchester United target Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak

The latest breaking transfer news and all the best rumours as Manchester United target Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak to replace David De Gea.

10:40 - Bartomeu: No doubt over new Messi contract

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club.

Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side "weak" and "inconsistent" after they lost the league title to Real Madrid.

"Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign," Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou but Bartomeu said the only way for Barcelona to sign the Brazilian would be through a player exchange.

"Now we are making decisions and the players, if they do not come as part of a player exchange, it is very difficult for them to come," Bartomeu added.

10:28 - Coutinho set for Premier League return?

More front page transfer news coming out of Spain! This time Sport are leading with Philippe Coutinho.

The 28-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona on a season-long deal, but now the Catalan club are reportedly keen to offload him for good.

Coutinho is reportedly coming back to the Premier League with Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham the three options on the table right now.

The same report says Arsenal have proposed a swap deal involving Matteo Guendouzi for the Brazilian.

10:17 - Liverpool 'interested in Kabak'

According to reports in Germany and England, Liverpool are interested in Schalke's highly-rated 20-year-old central defender Ozan Kabak, who is reportedly valued at £32m.

Liverpool are said to be looking to bring the Turkey international in from the cash-strapped club as a replacement for Dejan Lovren, who is set to move to Zenit St Petersburg after six years at Anfield.

10:08 - Kane, Winks wish Vertonghen, Vorm well

Tottenham captain Harry Kane has wished Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm nothing but the best with "whatever is next" for them.

Midfielder Harry Winks posted a picture with the duo on Instagram.

10:02 - Lallana having Brighton medical

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is undergoing a medical at Brighton and is set to agree a three-year deal, according to The Telegraph.

The 32-year-old is set to join the club on the south coast on a free transfer as his Liverpool contract has expired.

09:55 - Vertonghen has left Tottenham

Jan Vertonghen has announced on social media that he has left Tottenham Hotspur after eight years at the north London club.

The Belgium international made 315 appearances for the club.

09:45 - Liverpool identify Adama Traore alternative

In our latest edition of Paper Round - which you can read every day on the Eurosport website and app by the way - you will find that Leicester City's Harvey Barnes has emerged as a Liverpool transfer target.

Also, London clubs battle over Salzburg star, Kepa wants to leave Chelsea and Alfredo Morelos could be leaving Rangers. It's Monday's Paper Round.

09:33 - Barcelona keen on Eric Garcia

It's front page news in Spain. Barcelona want to sign Manchester City's 19-year-old central defender Eric Garcia this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish centre back, who came through La Masia academy before joining City in 2017, has impressed in the Premier League - making 13 league appearances during the 19/20 season.

According to the report, the Spain U21 international is being considered as a long-term replacement to complement Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique.

Barcelona would apparently also consider bringing him in on a free next season.

09:15 - Manchester United targeting Oblak

Manchester United look to have found their David de Gea replacement and that man is Jan Oblak.

According to The Sun, the club are keeping tabs on the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper with Chelsea also interested in securing the Slovenia international's services.

We'll have more on this story later on...

The transfer window is open!

Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's transfer live blog as the summer 2020 transfer window is officially now OPEN!

We will be bringing you all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip right here alongside expert insight and analysis from our correspondents across Europe.

