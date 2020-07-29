Transfer news LIVE - Lazio 'in talks' to sign David Silva; Jan Oblak latest

The latest breaking transfer news and all the best rumours as Arsenal have reportedly had a second bid rejected for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

20:00 - Barca to take legal action against Arthur

Barcelona are reportedly set to take legal action against midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian has agreed a deal to join Juventus at the end of the current Champions League campaign.

However, according to Marca, he wants to end his current contract now, which Barca are not willing to do. He reportedly did not show up for a coronavirus test on Monday and then wasn’t present at training today.

19:30 - Man Utd's transfer plans: Sancho? Oblak?

Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Jan Oblak...there's been plenty of speculation about transfers at Manchester United this summer, but what's realistic?

We have taken a look at United's likely moves in the summer transfer window.

18:50 - Upamecano set to sign new deal

Dayot Upamecano has reportedly agreed to extend his contract at RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old's current deal is set to expire next summer and he has been linked with several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

But German outlet Sportbuzzer say he is set to stay with Leipzig.

18:20 - City's five defensive targets

Kalidou Koulibaly, Nathan Ake and Jan Vertonghen are reportedly among Manchester City’s defensive targets this summer.

Centre-back looks to be a top priority for City with doubts over the futures of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

Standard Sport report that they may look to sign Napoli's Koulibaly, Bournemouth's Ake or Vertonghen, who is a free agent after leaving Tottenham. Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Benfica’s Ruben Dias are also thought to be on the shortlist.

17:45 - Lampard key in Werner signing

Timo Werner has revealed Frank Lampard played a significant role in bringing him to Chelsea.

"He was the main point; we talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me," Werner told the club website.

"He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy. He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here."

Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £45m.

17:15 - Joelson Fernandes Scouting Report

Skilful, tricky and possessing a burst of pace, but would Joelson Fernandes be a good signing for Arsenal?

After reports emerged linking the Sporting Lisbon youngster with a move to the Emirates we have taken a closer look at the winger.

Check out our in-depth scouting report here.

16:44 - West Ham step up Eze chase

West Ham have stepped up their pursuit of Eberechi Eze, with David Moyes determined to win the race to sign the Queens Park Rangers forward, according to the Guardian.

The Championship club have reportedly set an asking price of £20m for the highly-rated 22-year-old forward who is also said to be attracting interest from Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion.

16:22 - Lazio 'in talks with David Silva'

Lazio are in talks with free agent David Silva, who has left Manchester City this week after ten years at the club.

AS are reporting the 34-year-old has been holding discussions with the Biancocelesti since last Monday, while Italian rumours claim Silva had dinner with Lazio director of sport Igli Tare.

The Spanish report also claims Silva has received offers from Dubai-based clubs Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Nasr.

16:07 - Devine news for Tottenham fans

No typo here. Tottenham have signed Wigan's 15-year-old midfielder Alfie Devine. The England youth international featured for the Latics’ record-breaking U18 side in 2019/20.

15:49 - Eurosport Spain on Kounde

So, are Real Madrid really tracking Sevilla defender Jules Kounde? Our colleagues at Eurosport Spain believe there is no concrete interest from Real.

"Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, has declared that "this summer there will be no great signings. Real Madrid will return to sign the best when the situation changes".

"No media in Spain has echoed Real tracking Kounde.

"Sergio Ramos is about to renew and with Raphael Varane, Militao and Nacho or Ferland Mendy, who has already played at centre-back, has the position covered.

Real Madrid monitor around a hundred players each season. Kounde could be one of them, but there has been no movement or concrete interest in signing him so far. At the moment it is only a rumour

