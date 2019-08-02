Sam Wallace from the Telegraph is reporting that a basic deal has been struck between United and Leicester on Friday morning with add-on fees likely to follow.

The 26-year-old England international was left out of Leicester's squad ahead of their pre-season friendly against Atalanta at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.

The fee is set to be a club record for a defender, with Virgil Van Dijk moving to Liverpool for £75 million in January 2018.