Man Utd agree world record £80m fee for Maguire
Manchester United have 'completed' an £80 million deal for defender Harry Maguire, according to reports.
Sam Wallace from the Telegraph is reporting that a basic deal has been struck between United and Leicester on Friday morning with add-on fees likely to follow.
The 26-year-old England international was left out of Leicester's squad ahead of their pre-season friendly against Atalanta at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.
The fee is set to be a club record for a defender, with Virgil Van Dijk moving to Liverpool for £75 million in January 2018.
