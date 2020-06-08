Donny van de Beek of Ajax celebrates the victory during the Dutch Eredivisie match between VVVvVenlo - Ajax at the Seacon Stadium - De Koel on August 17, 2019 in Venlo Netherlands

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has confirmed Manchester United are interested in signing midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The 23-year-old played a key role in Ajax’s domestic double last season, which also featured a run to the Champions League semi-final.

That run put Ajax’s squad firmly in the spotlight, with Frenkie de Jong joining Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt moving to Juventus last summer, while Chelsea are set to sign Hakim Ziyech.

Now Van de Beek could be on his way out, with former United goalkeeper Van der Sar admitting the player is attracting interest.

“It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and are Manchester United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek,” Van der Sar told NOS.

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a £49m offer for Van de Beek, although it is unclear what impact the coronavirus pandemic could have on clubs when it comes to the summer transfer window.

