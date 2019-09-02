Darmian returns to Italy for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.4million after making 92 appearances for United in four years at the club.

The defender flew to Italy over the weekend to undergo a medical, and he has signed a four-year contract with the Serie A side.

Signed by Louis van Gaal from Torino in a £13m deal, he made 39 appearances in his debut season, but opportunities grew more limited with the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

Matteo Darmian had admitted he misses ItalyPA Sport

Darmian won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League, but he found himself falling down the pecking order at right-back following the £50m arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 29-year-old had one year left on his contract and the full-back made only seven appearances for United last season and has not played at all this term under manager Solskjaer.

"Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Matteo for his service and wish him all the best for the future," United said in a statement.

Darmian's transfer comes after fellow defender Chris Smalling left to join AS Roma on a season-long loan, while forwards Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan.