Coutinho, 27, has struggled since joining Barcelona for a fee of €142 million in January 2018.

Following the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid Coutinho has slipped down the pecking order and is reportedly being offered out by the Spanish champions.

No club appears to be willing to pay Barcelona’s asking price so instead the Brazilian will be allowed to leave on loan with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Sky Sports News report that Tottenham are the current favourites to land Coutinho and Pochettino has personally called the attacker to convince him to make the move.

Coutinho played under Pochettino at Espanyol during a six-month loan in 2012 where he scored five goals in 16 appearances.

Coutinho is currently in Miami with Barcelona as they continue their pre-season training.

The report comes as Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen is being linked with a last-minute switch to Manchester United.