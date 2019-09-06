The Brazilian was desperate to secure a return to Barcelona this summer but was effectively priced out of a move with the Catalan giants seeking to operate strictly within Financial Fair Play restrictions.

A plethora of fringe players at the Campo Nou were offered to PSG as part of a cash-plus-player deal, but Neymar will remain at the Parc des Princes for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has told the forward that if he doesn't drop his wage demands, he will remain a Ligue 1 player.

"In view of the market, Neymar will retire at PSG unless he lowers his salary and also his PSG claims," Tebas said.

" The problem of not coming back now [to Barcelona] has to do with his own departure to PSG. It was an off-market transfer, it was only possible to happen with 'traps' to increase sponsorships. "

"When you do it out of the market, it is impossible to sell again at this price."

Neymar's PSG contract runs until June 2022 - and he is yet to play this season for his club due to an ankle injury.

Real Madrid were also interested in luring the player back to La Liga, but no concrete bid was forthcoming with the club having already spent £280m on new arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 27-year-old was bought by PSG from Barcelona for £200m in 2017, which remains a world-record transfer fee.