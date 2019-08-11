The France midfielder admitted there is a "big question mark" over his future, but insists he will continue to "give everything" for United while he remains at Old Trafford.

Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, said earlier this summer that the player wants to leave after three years at the club.

Paul Pogba impressed against ChelseaGetty Images

Speaking after playing a starring role in United's 4-0 win over Chelsea, Pogba told French media outlet RMC: "I am always good when I play football. I am doing what I love, it's my job. I will give the maximum every time I will be on the pitch.

" Now, we know there have been things said. Time will tell. We remain still on this big question mark. "

"I am at Manchester. I am having fun with my team-mates. I want to always win the matches. I will always give everything when I am on the pitch."

Pogba's United fututre remains uncertainGetty Images

Juventus have not abandoned the idea of trying to sign Pogba, with Italian outlet Calciomercato reporting that Maurizio Sarri will persist with his approach until the window closes.

United rejected an offer from Real Madrid of £27.6m plus James Rodriguez and Pogba was unable to secure a departure before the Premier League's August 8 transfer deadline.

The European transfer market remains open until September 2, so the likes of Real, Barcelona and former club Juventus have time to renew their interest.