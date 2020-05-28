Football
Transfers

Real Madrid ‘offer four players’ in Pogba pursuit

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Manchester United their pick of four players in their pursuit of midfielder Paul Pogba.

The French international has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, while former club Juventus have also been tipped to re-sign the 27-year-old.

Transfers

Maddison? Grealish? Sancho? Assessing United's top transfer targets

19/05/2020 AT 15:56

Like many clubs, Real have been hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Spanish club are exploring their options as they consider summer transfers.

  • Liverpool drop out of race for Werner - Paper Round
  • 1999 Man Utd or 2011 Barca? One must go... - Vote for the greatest European champions ever

Martin Ödegaard is on loan at Real Sociedad

Image credit: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Real will make Martin Odegaard available as part of any deal for Pogba, with James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz also mentioned.

United are also said to be pursuing Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, and reports suggest selling Pogba could go some way towards being able to buy the England forward.

Play Icon
WATCH

Hazard admits fitness lacking but Belgian 'very happy' to be back training

00:00:50

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has openly expressed his excitement about Pogba linking up with January signing Bruno Fernandes, especially as the former has so far struggled with injuries this season.

"Good players can always play together, so definitely, they can - it's a big yes,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports earlier this month.

"I think it's exciting... we do have an exciting squad. I've got Scott (McTominay), Fred, Nemanja (Matic).There's many games coming up and I'm sure we can find a good connection between them. We've been discussing that as a coaching team of course, and we're looking forward to it.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Fred after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United

Image credit: Getty Images

"Of course Bruno coming in, making the impact he made, it was a boost for everyone, the club, supporters and players. Getting Paul and Marcus Rashford back would be fantastic.

"Paul has had a difficult season with injuries, and Marcus as well is getting back. So for us, and for them too, this gives them a chance to start on a par or even ahead of other players."

Premier League

Fernandes, Pogba can thrive in United midfield, says Solskjaer

09/05/2020 AT 12:43
Premier League

'Nobody wins' if Premier League loses money: Palace chairman Parish

03/05/2020 AT 17:35
