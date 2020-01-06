The Gabon striker, who has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Inter, shut down reports by claiming “people like making up stories”.

Writing in Arsenal’s programme ahead of Monday’s FA Cup match against Leeds, Aubameyang said: “Finally, I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media.

Video - Arsenal close in on emergency big-name signing- Euro Papers 01:09

"People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch.

" They talk too much and it does my head in! I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs. "

Aubameyang is ultimately reiterating his desire to stay at the Emirates Stadium, having made similar comments on New Year’s Day after their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Manchester United's English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (R) vies with Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates StadiumGetty Images

“For now, I'm here. I'm 100 per cent here,” he told RMC Sport.

“As soon as he (Mikel Arteta) got here, he put things on the table. He made it clear what he expected from us and that it was non-negotiable.

“Everyone has got to work. Everyone wanted to make an effort because we have pride there too. We wanted to regain the taste for victory and please our supporters.”