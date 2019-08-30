Eriksen has found himself out of favour with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino after he admitted earlier this summer that he wanted a 'new challenge'.

The Denmark international was linked with a move to Manchester United, but after the transfer failed to materialise, he has been left out of Tottenham's starting line-out twice this season.

The 27-year-old was reportedly holding out for a move to Real Madrid, but French outlet Le Parisien say that PSG is now his most likely destination.

The Ligue 1 champions are set to bid £90 million for Eriksen - but only if a fee with Barcelona for Neymar is agreed.

Pochettino has played down claims that the player's absence from his side has been as a result of the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

European clubs have until September 2 to conclude their transfer business for the summer.

Spurs could lose Eriksen on a free transfer next summer if the Dane decides to run down his current contract.