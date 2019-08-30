Getty Images
PSG 'line up late £90m Eriksen swoop'
Paris Saint-Germain have earmarked Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as a late transfer target should Neymar complete his return to Barcelona.
Eriksen has found himself out of favour with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino after he admitted earlier this summer that he wanted a 'new challenge'.
The Denmark international was linked with a move to Manchester United, but after the transfer failed to materialise, he has been left out of Tottenham's starting line-out twice this season.
The 27-year-old was reportedly holding out for a move to Real Madrid, but French outlet Le Parisien say that PSG is now his most likely destination.
The Ligue 1 champions are set to bid £90 million for Eriksen - but only if a fee with Barcelona for Neymar is agreed.
Pochettino has played down claims that the player's absence from his side has been as a result of the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.
European clubs have until September 2 to conclude their transfer business for the summer.
Spurs could lose Eriksen on a free transfer next summer if the Dane decides to run down his current contract.